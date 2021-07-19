United States Department of Agriculture approves July SNAP benefits for Missourians

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The United States Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Service approved Missouri’s waiver request to provide Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for the month of July.

Under P-SNAP, each household receives the maximum SNAP amount for their household’s size. Missouri SNAP benefits include a temporary 15 percent increase through Sept. 30.

“P-SNAP has been a very important benefit for Missouri families during the pandemic,” Acting Director of the Department of Social Services Jennifer Tidball says. “However, Missourians must prepare and plan for the eventual return of regular SNAP benefits in the coming months.”

The Department of Social Services is taking the steps below to make SNAP recipients aware and to ease the return of the regular SNAP/Food Stamp program benefits and operation.

Important Upcoming SNAP/ Food Stamp Program Changes include:

July, letter mailed about upcoming SNAP changes to Missouri SNAP recipients

August, last month for P-SNAP benefits and Missouri resumes SNAP recertification interviews

September, last month for temporary 15 percent SNAP increase

October, regular SNAP benefits resume

The Department of Social Services strongly encourages families with students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals in previous school year to apply for Pandemic-Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits by July 31.

Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits helps families cover extra food costs they experienced during the pandemic.

The benefit amount is based on the time the school reported was not in-seat learning. The monthly amount is $129.58 if most of the month was not in-seat or $77.75 if only some of the month was not in-seat.

All SNAP households with a student must apply to receive P-EBT benefits for their student.

For more information on P-EBT, visit dss.mo.gov.

Missourians can apply for SNAP benefits 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.

The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state.

Missourians in need of information on SNAP, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov.

Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.

Family Support Division Resource Center locations and the Customer Service Center will be closed on Monday, July 5 to observe Independence Day and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, July 6.

SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance are free programs available to all SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job.

The mission of the Department of Social Services is to empower Missourians to live safe, healthy and productive lives. Visit dss.mo.gov to learn more about the Department of Social Services and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.