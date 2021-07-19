Rolla Bulldog Pride Night set for Sept. 3

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Residents are invited to join in on the biggest tailgate party of the year, and show off their bulldog pride during the first home football game of the Rolla High School Bulldogs 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

During this event guests will have the opportunity to play games and enjoy free hot dogs and soda before the game starts.

And to ad to the excitement of the evening, guests will be entertained by the cheerleaders and the Rolla High School band.

Bulldog Pride Night Store opens Aug. 1, where there will be t-shirts, sweatshirts, drawstring bags and window decals for sale.

All proceeds go to the Show-Me Scholars Scholarship program.

Individuals who would like to be a sponsor should email rollacc@rollachamber.org.