Prairie Strips Webinar July 21: Harnessing the Power of Prairie to Benefit Farms

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Prairie strips are a new conservation practice that use native grasses and flowers to control erosion, filter water, create pollinator and bird habitat, and store carbon on corn and soybean ground.

Iowa State University Agricultural Specialist Tim Youngquist will discuss details about the design, installation and maintenance of prairie strips in a webinar offered by the Missouri Prairie Foundation 4 p.m. Wednesday.

During this free event, Youngquist will also share information about the USDA cost-share prairie strips practice that provides financial assistance to farmers to establish the practice on their land.

“The prairie strips conservation practice harnesses the productivity, stability, and benefits of prairie—the historically dominant ecosystem that once blanketed much of the Midwest—to help farms produce clean water, wildlife, and biological wonder in addition to food, feed, fiber, and fuel,” Dr. Lisa Schulte-Moore, who, along with colleagues at Iowa’s State University, developed the Strategic Integration of Rowcrops with Prairie Strips program said.

Youngquist grew up on a century farm in northwestern Iowa, near Kiron, which has been continuously farmed by his family since 1871.

In his work at Iowa State University, he helps farmers throughout the Midwest design and implement in-field buffer strips using native perennial prairie species.

The webinar, to be held via Zoom, will be 45 minutes including a question and answer session.

The webinar will be recorded, and sent to all registrants as well as posted to their YouTube channel.

Visit https://grownative.org/event/mpf-webinar-prairie-strips-for-improved-soil-retention-water-quality-and-habitat-creation/ to register.

The Missouri Prairie Foundation is a 55-year-old prairie conservation organization and nationally accredited land trust that protects prairie, advocates for the many benefits of native prairie plants, and runs the 21-year-old Grow Native program.

To learn more, visit www.moprairie.org or www.grownative.org, or call 888-843-6739.