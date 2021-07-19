Help feed hungry residents through Hogs for Hunger campaign

RDN REPORTS

Last year, through the Missouri Farmers Care Pork Partnership, Missouri pig farmers and partners donated 611 pigs to provide more than 318,000 servings of pork to meet the needs of food-insecure residents.

The effort is growing this year under a new name — Hogs for Hunger.

As part of the expansion, Missouri pig farmers and 4-H and FFA exhibitors statewide are invited to donate pigs to address hunger in their communities.

According to Feeding America, one in five Missouri children are food insecure and face uncertainty as to where their next meal may come from.

Through Hogs for Hunger, Missouri pig farmers and 4-H and FFA swine exhibitors have an opportunity to change the lives of neighbors, friends and classmates who don’t have enough to eat.

“For years, Missouri agriculture raised awareness of need and gathered resources to help close the gap for our neighbors facing food insecurity,” Executive Director of Missouri Farmers Care Foundation Ashley McCarty said.

“Food banks consistently report that protein is the most requested and hardest item to procure. With this partnership, Missouri farmers and youth exhibitors are poised to step up and make an impact,” McCarty added.

Pig farmers and Missouri 4-H and FFA swine exhibitors are invited to process and donate pigs locally this summer through the Hogs for Hunger program.

Swine exhibitors can also donate their pig at the Missouri State Fair where up to 50 pigs will be accepted for donation.

Donors need to indicate their commitment to donate pigs ahead of time at http://protect-us.mimecast.com/s/2VlJCR6KQoiGwkoM5u0dpWY?domain=mofarmerscare.com.

To learn more about the Hogs for Hunger campaign, http://mofarmerscare.com/hogs-for-hunger/.