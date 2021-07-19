Phelps County's COVID cases up 77.1%; Missouri cases surge 37.6%

Mike Stucka

USA TODAY NETWORK

New coronavirus cases leaped in Missouri in the week ending Sunday, rising 37.6% as 13,663 cases were reported. The previous week had 9,926 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Missouri ranked third among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 66% from the week before, with 226,012 cases reported. With 1.99% of the country's population, Missouri had 6.05% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 50 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Many places did not report cases and deaths around the Fourth of July, which would shift those cases into the following week and make week-to-week comparisons inaccurate.

Phelps County reported 209 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 118 cases and two deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,375 cases and 137 deaths.

Within Missouri, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Taney, Cole and Dallas counties. Adding the most new cases overall were Greene County, with 1,440 cases; St. Louis County, with 1,361 cases; and Kansas City County, with 815. Weekly case counts rose in 95 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in St. Louis, Cole and Kansas City counties.

Missouri ranked 37th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 46.8% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 56%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Missouri reported administering another 82,458 vaccine doses, including 54,280 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 50,055 vaccine doses, including 31,801 first doses. In all, Missouri reported it has administered 5,292,205 total doses.

Across Missouri, cases fell in 15 counties, with the best declines in Shelby, Livingston and Monroe counties.

In Missouri, 90 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 46 people were were reported dead.

A total of 653,331 people in Missouri have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 9,894 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 34,079,960 people have tested positive and 609,019 people have died.

Note: In Missouri, the tally of "counties" here includes St. Louis County and St. Louis City (listed here as St. Louis City County). Kansas City is broken out separately by Johns Hopkins University. Tallies listed here are built off 116 "county" entries.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.