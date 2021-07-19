Celebrate agriculture at the 2021 Missouri State Fair

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri State Fair prides itself on offering agriculture education opportunities to thousands of fairgoers each year.

Fun and interactive events, exhibits, competitions and shows held throughout the 11 days of the Fair are aimed to keep Missouri’s number one industry at the forefront.

Come celebrate and join the fun while learning about agriculture at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.

The Agriculture Building is the showcase for all the great things that make agriculture Missouri’s number one industry.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri farmers, ranchers and commodity groups offer kid-friendly, hands-on interaction with agriculture everyday.

The building is open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Aug. 12-21 and from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Aug. 22.

Agriculture Building highlights include the Missouri Grown Market, which offers fresh and nutritious products grown right here in the Show-Me State available for purchase daily.

AgVenture offers opportunities to celebrate the history of Missouri agriculture.

Live plants, crops and produce showing Missouri’s top commodities will also be on display.