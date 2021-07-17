Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail forever, local landowners form foothills prescribed burn association

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Conservation, Quail Forever and local landowners have joined together to create the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association.

Through the partnership, landowners gain access to resources and expertise as they work together to improve their woodlands and grasslands as neighbors helping neighbors.

Since the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association formation in January, landowners within Perry, Bollinger and surrounding counties are working cooperatively to conduct safe prescribed burns, which is led by a board of directors who have successfully guided the association since its launch.

MDC and Quail Forever have partnered with local landowners to help purchase several items to support the the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association.

“The proper tools aren’t cheap. And to be an assistance to the community, and for safe burning to occur, the proper equipment was required,” said Missouri Department of Conservation Community and Private Land Conservation Supervisor Brad Pobst. “So Quail Forever and Missouri Department of Conservation helped purchase some tools to assist.”

That meant acquiring an enclosed trailer to house those tools, including drip torches, hand tools, three water units and radios.

“We wanted to form the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association to help like-minded landowners cooperate and work together to create wildlife-friendly habitat through the use of prescribed fire,” Foothills Prescribed Burn Association Board Member Mark Loehnig told the Missouri Department of Conservation.

During its first three months, the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association safely completed 12 prescribed burns and improved more than 90 acres of habitat — including woodlands, grasslands and a pasture of native grass.

Even with seasonal changes, the Foothills Prescribed Burn Association is looking to expand membership and begin lining up growing season burns.

Current association membership consists of 16 landowners and community members.

Statewide, landowners now lead six prescribed burn associations as part of this growing effort to better manage Missouri’s private lands.

Learn more about prescribed burns at mdc.mo.gov.