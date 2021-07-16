Rolla Environmental Services suspending special services

RDN REPORTS

Due to a temporary manpower shortage, the city of Rolla Environmental Services Department will be suspending a number of special services for the next two weeks.

The department expects to resume services July 28.

Services impacted include — curbside recycling collection, curbside yard waste collection, household hazardous waste collection, shredding, special bulk pickups and mulch loading.

The recycling center and compost site will remain open for drop-off, according to the department.

Individuals who have questions or for more information, call 573-364-6693.