Phelps Health offering Safe Sitter Class for area students

Lori Amos

Lamos@gannett.com

Phelps Health offers a Safe Sitter Class designed to prepare students in sixth through eighth grade to be safe when they are home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting.

The instructor-led class is filled with fun games and role-playing exercises. Students even get to use manikins to practice rescue skills.

The class will offer residents information on safety skills for students to learn how to prevent unsafe situations and what to do when faced with dangers such as power failures or weather emergencies.

Other class content will touch on life and business skills, such as screen jobs, discuss fees and greet employers, which will set up students for success now and in the future. Students will practice these skills through various role-playing exercises.

Students will also learn first aid and rescue skills in the class, including choking rescue and CPR. Students also learn a system to help them assess and respond to injuries and illnesses.

Childcare skills will also be part of the class curriculum, where students will learn tips to manage behavior that will help them stay in control of themselves and the children in their care and learn the ages and stages of child development and practice diapering.

Learn How to Be a Safe Sitter is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 28, in the Human Resources Classrooms at Phelps Health Hospital, 1000 W. 10th St.

The class fee is $65, and lunch will be provided. Pre-registration is required, and class size is limited. Register early as classes fill quickly. Class size is limited to 10. Participants will be required to wear masks.

To register, contact Jade Chapman at 573-458-7691 or by emailing jchapman@phelpshealth.org.