Phelps County Sheriff’s Department investigating homicide

Lori Amos

According to Phelps County Sheriff Michael Kirn, a 32-year-old Rolla man has been arrested in connection with a death of a 35-year-old St. James man.

According to Kirn, law enforcement officers responded to the 11000 block of Highway 72 for a report of a shooting at Stately Mansions Mobile Home Park Thursday night.

During the initial investigation, Kirn, in a news release said, officers found a white male lying on the driveway critically wounded from an apparent gunshot.

According to Kirn, the 35-year-old, identified as Michael Schmitt, of St. James, was transported to Phelps Health, where Coroner Ernie Coverdell pronounced him dead from a single gunshot wound.

During the follow-up investigation, Kirn said police determined Matthew Reeves, 32, of Rolla, was responsible for the death of Schmitt. Kirn said Reeves had fled the scene in a car and was later found in the 10000 block of County Road 2060.

According to Kirn, law enforcement officers arrested Reeves without incident, and he was transported to the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

Kirn said Friday that a warrant would be issued charging Reeves with second-degree murder, and an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of Schmitt’s death.

Kirn said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 573-426-3860.