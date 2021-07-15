Truman VA, Mobile Vet Center to provide on-site services for St. Robert, Missouri-area veterans

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Veterans and their families Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment, and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.

Through use of the Mobile Vet Center, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Walmart Supercenter, 185 St. Robert Blvd, St. Robert.

Additional resources for veterans through the Missouri Veteran Commission include Veteran Association benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.

The customized Missouri Veteran Commission vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to Veteran Affairs services to veterans, servicemembers and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities.

The Missouri Veteran Commission also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to veterans to assist them in the difficult transition between military and civilian life. For more information, call 573-814-6206.