St. James Caring Center holds Commodity Day

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The St. James Caring Center experienced another successful Commodity Day.

The caring center wanted to thank staff and volunteers for the immeasurably valuable work they do for their charity.

The Caring Center thanked them enough and wanted to let them know that their dedication is essential to the work that they do.

“We cannot do it without them. We would not want to do it without them. They bring ideas, positive energy and a beautiful intensity. We hope they will come back and join us again next month, and maybe even bring a friend with you,” Caring Center Director Nancy Montgomery said.

Montgomery thanked the volunteers for supporting the great cause.

“Volunteers and staff like you genuinely change the world, and we are forever grateful,” Montgomery said.

Commodity Days are the Thursday, of each month from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Individuals who would like further information, can contact Marilyn at 265-2047.

Pictured are some of the St. James staff and volunteers.