Ozark Rivers announces 2022 grant round for waste reduction, education, recycling projects

The Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District is accepting grant applications for the 2022 grant round, beginning July 1. Grant applications are due by noon on Friday, Aug. 20.

A grant application workshop is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on July 28 at the Meramec Regional Planning Commission office, 4 Industrial Drive, St. James.

This workshop will also be offered via Zoom, and those interested in participating must register with Jill Hollowell, Meramec Regional Planning Commission environmental specialist by calling 573-265-2993 or by emailing jhollowell@meramecregion.org.

This workshop ensures that potential grantees know application requirements and understand the benefits and obligations, should they receive funding for their projects.

While the exact figure is not yet known, the board expects to award approximately $150,000 in grants that help reduce the amount of waste going to landfills.

Projects must be located in or benefit the Ozark Rivers district, which includes Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties.

Grants are available to city and county governments, businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations, citizens and other interested parties to reduce the amount of waste being landfilled through waste reduction, reuse, recycling and composting.

The district’s list of targeted materials is based on the state targeted materials list. In addition, the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District has identified multiple priority project areas to address specific needs in the district — however all projects will be considered.

Potential projects can focus on district priorities of education, end-market development, waste reduction and reuse, hard to recycle items, organics management, construction and demolition waste, and special events/business/multi-family dwelling recycling.

A more detailed list of priorities and targeted materials is included in the grant application and available at www.ozarkrivers.org/grant-projects/how-to-apply/.

In its 2021 grant round, Ozark Rivers awarded $203,394.87 to fund or partially fund nine projects throughout the seven-county area.

These projects included recycling equipment purchases, the reduction of cafeteria food waste, an increase of curbside recycling, illegal dump cleanups, school and non-profit recycling programs, educational programs, continued support of the household hazardous waste collection sites in Rolla and St. Robert and special collections for electronics, appliances and tires.

The grant dollars awarded by Ozark Rivers comes through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and represent a portion of the landfill tipping fees collected state-wide.

The grant application is available online at www.ozarkrivers.org/grant-projects/how-to-apply/. For more information, contact Hollowell.