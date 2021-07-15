Missouri Department of Conservation, partners will pool efforts to highlight night-time nature

RDN REPORTS

Nature at night is full of animals with fascinating adaptations and interesting characteristics.

People can learn more about the nocturnal outdoors world around them at “Conservation Families, Conservation in the Parks: Under the Summer Lights,” a program that will be held at Cunningham Park from 8:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on July 23.

This event is being put on by the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Wildcat Glades Friends Group, and the Joplin Parks and Recreation Department. Cunningham Park is located at the intersection of W. 26th St. and S. Maiden Lane in Joplin.

At this program, staff from MDC and from the Wildcat Glades Friends Group will discuss the variety of creatures that can be heard and seen in the outdoors at night.

People are encouraged to bring flashlights to enhance their night-time viewing experience. This program is designed for all ages. COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this workshop.

People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178524

Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person. This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.

Staff at Missouri Department of Conservation facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.