South Central Regional Veterans Group updates

The South-Central Regional Veterans Group has numerous events coming up in the fall, with Everyday Heroes at the Park, a gun raffle for a Vietnam 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Henry .22 Long Rifle, and sponsor opportunities.

Everyday Heroes at the Park

Join the South-Central Regional Veterans Group from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, for their appreciation day for all of the area’s military, law enforcement, firefighters and emergency medical services personnel. There will be craft vendors, food trucks, raffles, silent auction items, honor flags, cornhole tournament, cars and a motorcycle cruise. All proceeds go to continued construction at the park. For more information on the event, visit rollascrvg.org.

Gun Raffle

To commemorate the 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Henry 22 Long Rifle, the South-Central Regional Veterans Group is holding a drawing on Nov. 6 during the Everyday Heroes at the Park event at the Veterans Memorial Park. Proceeds will go towards the construction of the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla. The winner does not have to be present to win but must meet all legal requirements for owning a firearm and is responsible for the cost of shipping if needed. Residents can purchase one raffle ticket for $5 or three tickets for $10. To purchase tickets, visit rollascrvg.org/ols/products/vietnam-war-50th-anniversary-limited-edition-hener-22-lr. All proceeds go towards the construction of the Veterans Memorial Park. Residents can check out the rifle, which is showcased at the Pawn Center on Highway 72.

Bench Dedication

Residents who would like to dedicate a bench in honor of their Veterans now have a chance. Proceeds will go to the construction of the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla. Residents can place a placard at the end of the bench as a full bench dedication for $300. The South-Central Regional Veterans Group also places a placard at one end of the bench as a partial bench dedication for $200. Another placard option includes the first line stating, “In Memory of,” with the second line stating a name with a 25-character limit. The other placard option residents have, includes the first line stating, “In Honor of,” and the second line a name with a 25-character limit. For more information, visit www.rollascrvg.org or contact Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761.

Veterans Day Nov. 11 Flags of Honor

Honor a Veteran for Veterans Day by filling the Veterans Memorial Park in Rolla with Flags. For $5 per flag, residents can have an 18-inch by 12-inch flag with the honorees' name on the staff placed at the Veterans Memorial Park for Veterans Day. Residents can purchase a flag online at www.rollascrvg.org, or residents can send payment and honoree’s name to South Central Regional Veterans Group, P.O. Box 1691, Rolla, 65402. Payments must be received by Nov. 3. For questions, visit the veterans' group on Facebook, or call Glenn Gibson at 573-528-6761.