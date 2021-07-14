Alzheimer’s Association holding Rock Block fundraiser

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The Alzheimer’s Association invites residents to a day of fun and fundraising to benefit the Rolla Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Residents will have an amazing day filled with:

Food for purchase

Snowie Shaved Ice of Rolla truck on site

Plenty of local vendors setting up tables

A photo booth with 4x6 prints,

Raffle including baskets with local gift cards and beautiful homemade items

Face painting for a donation

Demonstration by Rolla Robotics

Dunk tank, classic cars and more

Residents should be sure to mark their calendars and come out to the fun event supporting the work of the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 24, at Parkside Assisted Living, 2100 Parkside Ave., in Rolla.