St. James Caring Center offering homebound food delivery

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The St. James Caring Center's neighborhood grocer may be conveniently located just a few short blocks away, but for many persons with disabilities and the elderly participating in the St. James Caring Center Homebound Food Delivery, the store might as well be on the other side of the world.

Homebound delivery is a volunteer program operating out of the St. James Caring Center and are made on a monthly cycle, during the work week between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A volunteer will drop off the items to the homebound patron right at their front door. Once residency is determined and the clients complete their documents, the patron will begin receiving deliveries.

Persons interested in either receiving homebound delivery services or volunteering to provide those services must fill out the appropriate application forms available at the Caring Center located at 113 W. Eldon, in St. James.

Services may be provided on either a short-term or long-term basis, depending on the nature of the illness or disability.

Some of the program participants are recovering from surgery or treatments, while others may be coping with a terminal illness.

This program is completely supported by local donations.

Homebound Criteria: To be eligible to receive items for home delivery, the patron must be:

— Confined to their home due to prolonged illness, extended convalescences, or advanced age and have no household member available to pick up items

— Have a temporary or permanent physical or mental disability

— Live within the St. James School District

— Meet program requirements

Home delivery of groceries help ensure that those unable to shop for food themselves have access to the nutritious foods we all need to maintain a healthy diet.

Anyone interested in receiving deliveries or volunteering to assist, please contact Marilyn at the St. James Caring Center, and call 573-265-2047.

Caring Center wants to give a "Shout Out" to this special group of volunteers who work behind the scenes of delivering food to their homebound clients.

The St. James Caring Center extended a thank you to George Ashford, Don Gillespie, Wayne Tessaro, Dave Bartle, Dewey Ness, Johnny Shoemate, Gary Kell, Lavern Parrish and Larry Romine.