Join Missouri Department of Conservation for a virtual introduction to handguns class July 19

When pistols and handguns come to mind, many people think of self-defense and home protection.

But did you know that handguns are also a valid hunting method for several species, such as rabbits, squirrels, bullfrogs, deer and coyotes?

The Missouri Department of Conservation is holding a Virtual Introduction to Handguns class Monday, July 19 from 6-7:30 p.m. The course is free and open to ages 9 and up.

This program is for those who are new to handguns but want to learn how to handle and shoot them safely.

The class will also help those who might feel uncomfortable or unsure about handguns feel more at ease with using them.

This virtual online program will provide information on how to get started shooting handguns.

The course will be presented by the staff at Missouri Department of Conservation's August A. Busch Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance.

It covers handgun fundamentals, including the different available handgun calibers and ammunition, basic operation, safety measures, maintenance and safe storage.

The class will also present proper shooting techniques.

Handguns offer a viable alternative to hunters who prefer to travel light or might have physical limitations or other restrictions regarding handling or carrying rifles.

They can also be used for recreational target shooting.

Virtual Introduction to handguns is a free online program, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZVn.

Participants will receive an email with a WebEx link approximately 24 hours prior to the program, as well as a reminder email the day of the program.

If the emails do not appear in their inbox, participants should check junk/spam folders.

Program registrants should note that families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own which will streamline the program registration process.

Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children to an event without having to logoff and login for each person.

This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members to an event at the same time.

Stay informed of MDC latest programs by going to the MDC St. Louis regional events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.