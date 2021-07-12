Rolla Public Schools opens registration for returning students

Lori Amos

Lamos@gannett.com

The annual update and registration for students returning to Rolla Public Schools for the 2021-22 school year is now available using the district’s online system.

Parents can access the online system at https://www.rolla31.org/district/student_enrollment_registration/returning_student_registration.

Registration must be completed using a computer — not a mobile device.

The district has computers available in the Rolla Public Schools Administration office at 500 Forum Drive.

Parents will need to have their Parent Portal login information to complete the returning registration process for their children.

Free and reduced meal information

All Rolla Public Schools students may also apply for free or reduced meals by completing an online application.

The district will have applications available in August.

Parents should check https://rolla31.org/parents_students/lunch_program for a direct link.

A new application must be filled out each year unless parents have been notified that their child has been directly certified for the current school year.

For questions on the Free and Reduced Lunch Program, call 573-458-0100 or e-mail mduncan(at)rolla31.org.