Missouri S&T best in state for value, starting salaries, report shows

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

A new report from the financial technology firm SmartAsset ranks Missouri University of Science and Technology as the best value among Missouri universities and tops when it comes to graduates’ average starting salaries.

The average starting salary of $69,200 for Missouri S&T graduates was the highest of all universities in the state, according to the report.

In addition to starting salaries, SmartAsset looked at available scholarships, tuition, living costs and the retention rate for each university to determine the “best value” rankings. In addition to its No. 1 ranking among Missouri universities, S&T ranked ninth nationally.

SmartAsset says when it comes to methodology, salary, tuition, and living costs each received 25% weight, while scholarships and retention rate were given 12.5%.

The schools were then ranked in accordance by their score with the No. 1 school receiving a score of 100, and each additional school’s index value representing how closely they compare.