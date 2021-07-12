Missouri Department of Conservation program will provide update on status of area bird species

RDN REPORTS

Birds are important environmental indicators and they play significant roles in keeping area ecosystems.

People can get an update on the status of bird populations in southwest Missouri and other parts of their ranges at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) program “Birds: A Pulse Check on Birds of Southwest Missouri.”

This program will be presented in-person on July 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center in Joplin. An online version of this program will be given July 21 from 6-7:30 p.m. The Shoal Creek Center is located at 201 Riviera Drive.

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Jeff Cantrell will discuss regional bird populations and management efforts.

He will discuss some of the species seen at the Shoal Creek Center and will talk about conservation efforts underway to help these birds in Missouri and in other parts of their ranges. Citizen science resources and MDC habitat materials will be shared for landowners and educators.

This program is designed for ages 12 and up.

People can register for July 20 the in-person option of this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178289

Those wishing to attend the July 21 virtual program can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178288

Though these programs are free, registration is required to participate using the links above.

COVID-19 procedures will be in place for the July 20 in-person program. Registrants wishing to participate in the July 21 virtual program must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Program registrants should note that they now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own, which will streamline the program registration process. Once a group account is set up, parents will be able to register their children for an event without having to log-off or log-in for each person.

This allows parents to register an entire family or select family members for an event at the same time.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.