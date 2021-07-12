Consumer Protection Alert: Pipeline Foods LLC, Grain Dealer License suspended

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Agriculture is warning residents that Pipeline Foods, LLC is not licensed to operate as a grain dealer in the state.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture’s Grain Regulatory Services Program Monday suspended the Missouri grain dealer license for Pipeline Foods, LLC.

Individuals should contact the Missouri Department of Agriculture if their business has any unsettled obligations with Pipeline Foods, LLC. People can call Grain Regulatory Services Program Manager Eric Berwanger at 573-751-4112.

The Department’s Grain Regulatory Services Program licenses and regulates grain warehouses and grain dealers in Missouri, offering a means of protection to Missouri’s grain producers in case of warehouse or grain dealer insolvency.

Any person or business purchasing grain from producers must have a valid grain dealer license.

