Top southwest Missouri float streams will be the focus of July 7 MDC program

More and more people are discovering the best way to enjoy an Ozarks stream is from the seat of a kayak or canoe.

If you’re looking for a stream you’d love to explore in southwest Missouri, be sure to sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Series: Float Streams.”

This free program, which will be 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. July 7 is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin.

At this program, MDC Administrative Specialist Tim Smith will discuss the top float streams in the southwest part of the state. He will also discuss put-in and take-out locations, best times of the year to paddle on these streams, and the features and challenges you may encounter at certain times of the year.

This program is open to all ages. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/177212

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them.

This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.