Save the Date: Rolla July Events

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

Here’s a roundup of events scheduled in Phelps County; however, new events are being planned every day, so check back for additional event listings.

July 12

Columbia College Fall Registration Opens: Registration for the Fall Semester at Columbia College opens Monday, July 12. Apply online at https://www.ccis.edu/locations/rolla.aspx.

Missouri S&T Community Resume Blitz: Community members can submit their resumes for advice on both formatting and content during Missouri S&T’s community Resume Blitz event. Community members can email their resumes to career@mst.edu any time beginning Monday through Wednesday. For information call 573-341-6238 or visit https://community.mst.edu/engagements/community-resume-blitz.

July 13

Athletico Physical Therapy 1 Year Anniversary - Open House: Athletico Physical Therapy is celebrating its one-year anniversary with an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 603 S. Bishop Ave., Suite B. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/athleticopt.

July 14

Pregnancy Resource Center Childbirth Classes: Pregnancy Resource Center is offering a series of childbirth classes presented by a certified Doula for expecting parents 20 weeks or more gestation from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and Wednesday, July 21, at 1210 E. State Route 72. Reservations are required. For more information call 573-368-5700. Topics that will be explored include stages of labor, pain relief options and labor support for partners.

July 15

Cedar Pointe of Rolla, Blood Drive: Cedar Pointe of Rolla is holding a mobile blood drive from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, in their parking lot at 1000 White Columns Drive. Appointments are encouraged to manage donor flow. To schedule an appointment call 417-227-5006, or go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood.

July 17

Meramec Vineyards Winery Jordan Isakson: Meramec Vineyards Winery is holding a free concert featuring Jordan Isakson from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 600 State Route B, in St. James. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/meramecvineyardswinery.

Ozark Actors Theatre Movie Making for Kids - Creative Workshop: Ozark Actors Theatre is holding a movie making workshop for kids from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St. In this activity children ages 7-13 will have the chance to learn from local award-winning filmmaker, Victoria Hagni, on the fundamentals of movie-making. Visit www.etix.com/ticket/p/2338460/movie-making-for-kid-creatives-rolla-cedar-street-playhouse, for more information.

Phelps County Extension Pressure Canning Workshop: The University of Missouri Extension in Dent County is offering a Pressure Canning Workshop featuring various home canning techniques and recipes from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Salem Community Center, 1200 W. Rolla St. For more information, call 573-729-3196 or visit https://extension.missouri.edu/events/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning.

Public House Brewing - St. James, Blues, Brews & BBQ: Residents are invited to come enjoy some of Chef Gabe’s BBQ Pork Steaks, amazing beer and great Blues music, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Public House Brewing Company, 551 State Route B, in St. James. Bryan Copeland kicks it off at 4 p.m. and The Revival starts at 6:30 p.m. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/publichousestjames.

Tater Patch, Framing the Red: Tater Patch is holding a concert featuring Framing the Red at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at 103 Bridge school Road. For more information call 573-368-3111, or visit www.Rollataterpatch.com.

July 19

Rolla Athletic Booster Club Golf Tournament: The Rolla Athletic Booster Club and Amy James Lewis is holding a golf tournament at 11 a.m. at Oak Meadow County Club, 10700 County Road 3110 in Rolla. The tournament is the club's major fundraiser for sports teams at Rolla Public Schools for the upcoming year of 2021-2022. Residents can find the team registration form at https://forms.gle/JvjniyuuJ7LsyBPn9, and the sponsor-only registration form at https://forms.gle/jNnKYRAKq71SeaDx5. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/RollaAthleticBoosterClub.

Runcible Mom’s Night Out: Enjoy a enjoy a night of games and conversation with fellow moms from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, July 19 at Runcible Games, 607 N. Rolla St. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/runciblegames.

July 20

Phelps County Historical Society, Edmund Ward Bishop's Birthday Bash: Edmund Ward Bishop’s Birthday Bash will be held by the Phelps County Historical Society from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Phelps County Courthouse Multipurpose Room, 200 N. Main St. For more information call 573-364-5977 or email Phelpscohistsoc@gmail.com.

July 23

Kingdom Kia, Yard Sale to Benefit Young Marines of Pulaski County: Kingdom KIA Dealership is holding a clean-out and employees’ families donations. Residents are invited to the biggest yard sale of the year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24, at 2600 N. Bishop Ave. Proceeds will be going to the Young Marines of Pulaski County. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/KingdomKia.

Ozark Actors Theatre, Confessions of a Retired Princess: Join the Ozark Actors Theatre for an evening of music as a former Disney Princess shares songs and stories about life, love and what she’s learned from her past world-traveling princessing days and about what it means to be a princess at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 23 at The Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St. For more information call 573-364-9523 or visit https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org/special-events.

July 24

Meramec Vineyards Winery, Christabel & Garrett: Meramec Vineyards Winery is holding a concert featuring Christabel & Garrett from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at 600 State Route B in St. James. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/meramecvineyardswinery.

Tater Patch, Nevermind The Scarecrow Live: Residents are invited to come out to Tater Patch and get their boogie on with Nevermind The Scarecrow at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at 103 Bridge School Road. Visit https://www.facebook.com/nevermindthescarecrow for more information.

July 28

Meramec Regional Planning Commission, Grant Workshop: Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management 2022 district grant workshop for projects that encourage a solid waste reduction in the seven-county region of Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and lead to reducing the amount of solid waste landfilled will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 at Meramec Regional Planning Commission, but will also be offered via Zoom. Register for the workshop or consultation by contacting Jill Hollowell at 573-265-2993 or by emailing jhollowell@meramecregion.org. An application packet is available at www.ozarkrivers.org.

July 29

Ozark Actors Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors: A deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical, “Little Shop of Horrors,” has devoured the hearts of theatre-goers for over 30 years. Residents can see the live show July 29 - Aug. 8 at Ozark Actors Theatre’s Cedar Street Playhouse, 701 N. Cedar St. For more information call 573-364-9523 or visit https://www.ozarkactorstheatre.org/littleshop.

Public House Brewing - St. James, Beer, Pizza, and a Movie in The Gardens: Public House Brewing Company - St. James is holding Beer Pizza and a Movie in the Gardens from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at 551 State Route B, in St. James. For more information call 573-261-3333 or email info@publichousebrewery.com.

July 31

Meramec Vineyards Winery, Akins & Page: Akins & Page will perform at Meramec Vineyards Winery from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 600 State Route B, in St. James. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/meramecvineyardswinery.

Tater Patch Pyrosonic Live Debut: Pumping classics and new hits their way from rock, country, pop, funk, and everything else, Pyrosonic will be performing from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Tater Patch, 103 Bridge School Road. For more information visit, https://www.facebook.com/pyrosonic.