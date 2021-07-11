Federal agents search for 3 men who escaped Missouri jail

Associated Press

ST. ANN, Mo. (AP) — Federal agents on Saturday joined the search for three men who escaped a suburban St. Louis jail Friday.

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for 38-year-old Walter Wilson, 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The men were being held at the St. Ann jail.

Wilson and Woolbright have been charged with being felons in possession of firearms. Brown was charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell it, as well as possession of a firearm to commit a crime.

There's a $2,500 reward for information leading to the men's capture.

U.S. Marshal Sean Mallon said law enforcement is investigating how the men escaped.

This isn't the first jail break in St. Ann. A guard mistakenly released the wrong inmate in 2015.