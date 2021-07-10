Office of Workforce Development launches live chat feature on MoJobs website to assist job seekers, employers

RDN REPORTS

Job seekers and employers now have a new online way to connect with and receive assistance from Missouri Job Center staff.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development’s Office of Workforce Development launched a live chat feature last week on the MoJobs portal. MoJobs, accessible from the jobs.mo.gov website, is an online tool that matches job seekers with employers.

The live chat feature includes user-friendly functions that are meant to help job seekers, employers and other guests of the MoJobs site. FAQ's are built into the chat to walk employers and job seekers through creating a MoJobs account, as well as give assistance in resetting a password and other simple tasks.

Job seekers can use the chat to learn how to search for jobs, as well as receive help with their unemployment claims and account issues. Employers can learn how to set up a virtual recruiter to find their ideal job candidates.

If the FAQ's do not answer the customer's questions, the tool prompts a live chat option available from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Customers can use this feature to be contacted directly by a job center staff member by phone or email.

“The new chat feature will help our job centers to continually improve and diversify the customer experience,” Director of Workforce Development Mardy Leathers said. “We are excited to add another tool to assist more Missourians as they work to further their careers.”

Job Centers are open for walk-in appointments in addition to virtual options from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Find all Missouri Job Centers at https://jobs.mo.gov/career-centers.