Drury University offering ‘Badge to Bachelors’ program for officers

Drury University is offering law enforcement officers additional resources to continue their college education through Drury GO.

“Completing a degree will expose you to more information, expand your network and put you in a better position for advancement within your agency. If you choose to retire from law enforcement or pursue a second career, a degree will help open more doors for you,” according to the university.

Students who participate in the Badge to Bachelor’s program will receive -- special academic advisement to maximize their academy coursework and any prior college coursework they have taken, access to scholarships and grants specifically for law enforcement professionals, as well as access to classes offered at one of eight campuses and online that will be relevant to their development as a law enforcement professional and leader.

There are also opportunities for officers to receive full funding support through Missouri’’s Fast Track program if they have been out of college for two or more years, or if they are at least 25 years old.

To learn more, visit drury.edu/fast-track.

Individuals eligible for Fast Track who have gone through the application process with the state but do not receive Fast Track funding will receive at least $1,000 in internal scholarships to attend Drury University.

Drury University will also work with individuals to identify other scholarships, grant funding sources and possible application of agency professional development funding.

“This is a convenient and cost-effective way to continue your education, and we are eager to discuss with you in more detail,” the university said in the program’s announcement.

For more information, contact Jeff Gouge at (417) 616-1052 or jgouge@drury.edu with any questions or to get started.

Anyone who has graduated from a police academy, including the university’s academy and any other academy in or outside of Missouri and the highway patrol academies, qualifies as a student for the program.

Active duty officers, retired officers, or officers changing careers also qualify for the program; however, they must have served a day as an active duty police officer, but graduated from an academy.

The scholarship is renewable each semester. Candidates must apply during the fall, spring and summer semesters.

Officers interested in applying for the program can also contact 417-873-7879 or drury@drury.edu.