Proposals sought for State Historical Society of Missouri 2022 fellowships

The State Historical Society of Missouri is seeking proposals for two Center for Missouri Studies fellowships to begin Jan. 1, 2022.

Each fellowship carries a stipend of $5,000 for a project that results in the completion of a 6,000 to 8,000-word scholarly essay, exclusive of notes, on one of the two topics listed below.

The deadline for submitting proposals is Oct. 15, 2021, and the competition is open to both academic and independent scholars.

Topics for 2022 Center for Missouri Studies Fellowships: Women’s history in Missouri.

Topics from all time periods and geographic regions of the state will be considered, but preference will be shown to projects centered on women in out-state Missouri.

Post–World War II immigration to Missouri. Projects should examine immigrant communities or workforces that have formed in Missouri since World War II.

Topics on all regions of the state will be considered, but preference will be given to projects examining the Ozarks or Kansas City.

The fellowship awards will be announced in December.

The chosen projects will be considered for publication in the State Historical Society’s scholarly journal, the Missouri Historical Review.

Fellowship recipients will also have an opportunity to make a public presentation of their work.

Launched in 2015, the Center for Missouri Studies fellowships underwrite valuable scholarship about Missouri's past, including the interdisciplinary study of Missouri history and culture.

"The fellowships are designed to promote scholarship in underexplored areas of Missouri history and culture,” State Historical Society of Missouri Executive Director Gary R. Kremer said. “They encourage us to take notice of the lessons that can be found, when we look at our past in new ways and in new places."

Further information regarding the fellowships and how to apply for them is available online at shsmo.org. Proposals may be submitted online at shsmo.org/awards/center-fellowship