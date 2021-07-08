Missouri’s Largest Agricultural Expo set for Aug. 12

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri State Fair prides itself on offering agriculture education opportunities to thousands of fairgoers each year, with fun and interactive events, exhibits, competitions and shows held throughout the 11 days of the Fair aimed to keep Missouri’s number one industry at the forefront.

Residents are invited to celebrate and join the fun while learning about agriculture at the 2021 Missouri State Fair.

The Agriculture Building is the showcase for all the great things that make agriculture Missouri’s number one industry.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture and Missouri farmers, ranchers and commodity groups offer kid-friendly, hands-on interaction with agriculture everyday. The building is open from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Aug. 12-21 and from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Aug. 22.

Agriculture Building highlights include the Missouri Grown Market, which offers fresh and nutritious products grown right here in the Show-Me State available for purchase daily.

AgVenture offers opportunities to celebrate the history of Missouri agriculture. Live plants, crops and produce showing Missouri’s top commodities will also be on display.

The agriculture education opportunities at the fair don’t stop in the Agriculture Building.

Fairgoers can become immersed in agriculture at every turn.

Missouri 4-H and FFA youth will be on hand to participate in the Let’s Talk Livestock and Barnyard Story Time programs.

Let’s Talk Livestock, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, showcases showmanship, animal care and more with demonstrations by the exhibitors with their show livestock.

Barnyard Story Time offers young fairgoers a chance to take a seat and listen to an agriculture story book read by a State Fair exhibitor or agriculture leader.

Demonstrations at various locations on the fairgrounds each day offer agriculture education to fairgoers of all ages.

A can food exhibit sponsored by Woods Supermarket will be on display in the Agriculture Building to promote the Drive to Feed Kids.

In addition, demonstrations on cured hams and bacon will take place in the Agriculture Building.

Additional demonstrations on the Consumer Showcase Stage in the Home Economics Building and Food Demonstrations by University of Missouri Extension in the Mo-Ag Theatre showcasing historical recipes by Missouri chefs & cooks.

Since 1901, the Missouri State Fair has showcased agriculture in the state. Join “Our Missouri Celebration” at the 2021 Fair and see for yourself! The Fair runs from Aug. 12-22, in Sedalia.