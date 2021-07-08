MDC offers free outdoor skills fun day near Meadville

RDN REPORTS

The shooting and hunting sports are an outdoor opportunity for all. A free Outdoor Skills Fun Day will be offered from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by the Missouri Department of Conservation on Saturday, July 17, at the Fountain Grove Conservation Area south of Meadville.

This will help newcomers, especially youths, learn some basic hunting and shooting skills.

“We are having an outdoor event for the public and kids to come and target shoot with some guns and talk about hunting,” Missouri Department of Conservation educator Adam Brandsgaard said.

Participants can target shoot with shotguns, pellet guns and archery.

As they do, Missouri Department of Conservation staff and volunteers will provide tips on safe handling and accurate shooting techniques.

Skill demonstrations will include hunting dog training, using a layout hunting blind, trapping, and taxidermy. Smokey the Bear is expected to attend and is anxious to talk to children about preventing wildfires.

Missouri Department of Conservation will provide all firearms, bows, and equipment needed for the activities.

Advance registration is not required for this event. Participants will register when they arrive for a drawing for a single-shot shotgun, a pellet rifle, fishing equipment and other outdoor gear.

A free lunch will be provided, and COVID-19 precautions will be observed.

For more information, contact Brandsgaard at adam.brandsgaard@mdc.mo.gov, or by calling 660-646-3140, ext. 1369.