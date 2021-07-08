Gov. Parson names new member to Coordinating Board for Higher Education

RDN REPORTS

Governor Mike Parson recently announced the appointment of a new member to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education.

Allen Brooks of Poplar Bluff will succeed Doug Kennedy as the board member from Missouri’s eighth congressional district.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education oversees the Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development, which serves as the administrative arm of the board and is led by the commissioner of higher education.

The Coordinating Board for Higher Education members – one from each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts and one selected at large – are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Senate.

Board members are appointed to six-year terms.

“It is an honor to serve on the CBHE and I look forward to participating in the process to improve higher education throughout Missouri,” Brooks said.

Brooks is currently the Fleet Operations Manager for McLane Livestock Transport, Inc., having been with the company since 1997.

He previously served as Chairman of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust and the Three Rivers College Booster Board as Treasurer.

Before joining McLane Transport, Brooks served as a Traffic Engineer II for the City of Montgomery, Alabama, and is a member of the National Association of Small Trucking Companies. He has a bachelor’s degree in urban studies and political science from Auburn University at Montgomery.

Learn more about the coordinating board at dhewd.mo.gov/cbhe.