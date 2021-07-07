Explore summertime with MDC Cape Nature Center’s endangered plants, streams events

RDN REPORTS

Don’t forget to register online for all in-person and virtual MDC nature events this month.

Grab the sunscreen and discover nature this month with Missouri Department of Conservation Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center’s free event lineup highlighting endangered plant species, stream fishing opportunities, geocaching and armadillos.

• Armadillos: An Armored March North (Virtual) | Thursday, July 15, from 10 – 11 a.m.

Love them or hate them, armadillos are one of Missouri’s strangest mammals. Here’s your chance to join MDC staff to learn all about these “odd balls” of the animal kingdom. You’ll learn about armadillos fascinating lives, why we see so many dead on the road, how to handle nuisance animal problems, and where they came from.

• Holly Ridge Natural Area | Saturday, July 17, from 9 – 11 a.m. at Holly Ridge Conservation Area

The Holly Ridge Natural Area is an 84-acre portion of the Holly Ridge Conservation Area designated in Stoddard County to protect 26 rare or endangered plant species. You’ll see unique plants on the way to the archery range and during a short stroll on the area’s trail. Meet MDC staff and other participants at the Cape Nature Center at 8 a.m. if you prefer to ride along.

• Outdoor Skills: Geocaching 101 | Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. – noon

Ever hear of geocaching and want to try it out? Join in the fun with MDC and be part of a global treasure hunt network. Learn all the basics and get practical experience as you join a hunt for a couple of caches close to the Cape Nature Center.

• Stream Fishing in Southeast Missouri (Virtual) | Friday, July 30, from 2 – 3 p.m.

Southern Missouri is home to some of the most stunning creeks, streams, and rivers in the Midwest. These waterways are hotspots for some great fishing opportunities as well. This is your chance to join our Discover Nature Fishing Instructor as you find out some of the areas near you that can and cannot be fished, some unique floating opportunities, the species of fish that can be found there, and even some tackle that can help you be more successful on the water. This program is designed for ages 12 and older.

All family members that plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. To ensure the safety of all, in-person programs require family groups to practice social distancing, and masks are strongly recommended. Those interested are also reminded to follow current health recommendations which include:

Questions about these events and all others can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

Advance registration is required for all programs and can be completed here. The first step in registering for a program is creating a profile at www.mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. If you’re having difficulty registering online, you may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218. For more information on MDC or to contact MDC offices, visit MDC online at mdc.mo.gov.

UPDATE: Families now have the option to link their children’s accounts to their own accounts. Once a group account is setup, parents and guardians will be able to register their children for an event without utilizing multiple logins. An entire group, family, or select family members can be added to an event at the same time. This can be completed by logging into your account, selecting “My Group Profile” and then adding additional family or group members to your account. Setup your group account today, and you’re ready for all upcoming programs!

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau specific updates are available under facility updates and news for southeast region.

Cape Girardeau Nature Center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.