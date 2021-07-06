Waynesville Chamber of Commerce July business showcase

RDN REPORTS

The Waynesville St. Robert Chamber of Commerce recently announced three area businesses featured for its July chamber Business Showcase.

The chamber recognized Central Ozarks Medical Center, Life Care Center of Waynesville and Realty Executives Fort Leonard Wood, LLC.

Central Ozarks Medical Center was recognized virtually with a special photo. The chamber surprise patrol visited with St. Robert and Waynesville businesses and dropped off a special sign displayed in their business throughout the month.

Central Ozarks Medical Center

Central Ozarks Medical Center has provided quality health care in Central Missouri since 1979, with its first location in Richland, Missouri.

Since then, Central Ozarks Medical Center has expanded to Osage Beach and Camdenton, offering medical, behavioral and dental services. Central Ozarks Medical Center recently announced a new 2022 location opening in Waynesville.

Central Ozarks Medical Center’s focus is to provide comprehensive primary and preventative health care and to improve the health care status of underserved and vulnerable populations in Camden, Laclede, Miller and Pulaski counties.

The business serves over 18,000 patients and provides more than 80,000 annual encounters and visits.

The medical center is very proud of its new Mobile Medical Unit, which delivers comprehensive care to Central Ozarks Medical Center’s most rural communities, provides outreach activities, and reaches out to over 24 schools.

“Being a member of the chamber allows us to stay plugged in to what is happening in the community, and it is a valuable vehicle to foster a network. It keeps us connected. We like the fact that we are part of an organization that is trying to make our community better every day by not only making our current business community better but by working to bring new business and people to our community, which helps us all,” Central Ozarks Medical Center said about its recognition.

Life Care Center of Waynesville

The Life Care Center of Waynesville opened in 1982.

The Life Care Center of Waynesville provides skilled therapy, long-term care and a secure unit for memory care.

The Life Care Center of Waynesville does a lot of wound care, providing specialty care that individuals may not complete themselves at home.

The care center provides short-term care to assist with gaining strength and medicine management and assist with coordinating home health care.

“Being a chamber member provides opportunities with community outreach and also with the chamber assisting with getting our name out along with the community assisting with getting our needs met. We are grateful to be a part of this community. We so appreciate the community and local business’s assistance and outreach with donations during this past year to help our residents get through challenging times,” the care center said.

Realty Executives Fort Leonard Wood, LLC

Realty Executives Fort Leonard Wood, LLC opened in 2004 and assists in buying and selling real estate in the Fort Leonard Wood area and providing property management for the same coverage area.

Being a chamber member allows us to learn valuable information about what’s going on with community events, ways to give back and learn about other local businesses to support.

“We appreciate the positive visibility in the Fort Leonard Wood area,” Realty Executives Fort Leonard Wood, LLC said.