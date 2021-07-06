Tanya Tucker set to perform at River City Casino & Hotel

RDN REPORTS

Bring My Flowers Now Tour 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15. River City Casino & Hotel Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, July 9. Country music legend Tanya Tucker is headed to St. Louis with her “Bring My Flowers Now Tour” on Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the River City Casino & Hotel.

Show time is 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $77.50, $57.50, $47.50 and $37.50. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 9, and can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or the River City Casino & Hotel box office.

Residents must be 21 and older to attend—Edgy, classic and country.

A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker continues to inspire artists today.

Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at 13 in 1972.

Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Doesn't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend."

She is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.

In 2020, Tucker received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin’ and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now."

In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour on Oct. 16, the first anniversary of her historic, standing-room-only set from which it originates.

Located at 777 River City Casino Boulevard, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more.

Residents can enhance their experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening.

For more information, visit www.rivercity.com or www.stevelitmanpresents.com.