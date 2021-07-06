St. Louis man whose prosthetic leg was taken gets it back

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A prosthetic leg that was stolen last week has been returned to its owner, St. Louis police said Tuesday.

The leg was stolen Friday when a 56-year-old man was knocked down, punched and assaulted on an east St. Louis street. The suspect also took his cellphone and $30, police said.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said Tuesday the leg had been returned but she did not have details on how that occurred.

Investigators have determined the man and the suspect were acquainted and the confrontation was possibly linked to stolen money or a failed drug deal, Woodling said.

Police described the suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s and thin. He was not in custody as of Tuesday morning.