Speak Your Peace features “Be Inclusive” in July.

The Speak Your Peace Civility Project continues this month July with “Be Inclusive.”

The yearlong program, which kicked off in January by the Waynesville-St. Robert Area Chamber of Commerce, is designed to help people navigate social media effectively, while reminding people to be respectful when using social media platforms.

In June the Waynesville Chamber of Commerce featured the topic “Take Ownership.”

“We should not shift responsibility and blame onto others. We must be willing to take responsibility for our actions even when there is a negative outcome. This month we will focus on Be Inclusive,” the chamber notes.

Finally, in August, the chamber will conclude the “Be Empowered” category with “Assert Yourself.”

Dr. P.M. Forni, author of the Civility Project says that “one of our strongest yearnings is to be accepted by others.

"Attitudes and words that exclude rather than include are rarely funny. In most cases they hurt. Being inclusive means applying the principle of respect and consideration to others, we do not pick and choose.”

The Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber plans to post interactive reminders each week to their Facebook page.

The chamber encourages people to visit their page for tutorials, open discussion and success stories. The program is a great way for parents and families to discuss proper social media etiquette with their children.

For Speak Your Peace updates, visit the Chamber’s Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/WaynesvilleStRobertChamber/