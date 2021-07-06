Missouri Department of Economic Development accepting submissions for NTIA Broadband Infrastructure Program

RDN REPORTS

The Missouri Department of Economic Development is accepting applications from Missouri broadband providers for its submission to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration Broadband Infrastructure Program.

Through this program $288 million in federal assistance will be available to support providers in expanding broadband infrastructure nationwide.

From these funds, National Telecommunications and Information Administration expects applicants like the Department of Defense to request $5 million up to $30 million.

The state of Missouri will serve as a covered partnership and will submit one application that includes multiple project areas across the state to National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

In order to compile a recommended list of projects to be included within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration application, the Department of Defense is now accepting applications from broadband providers, and will close the application process on July 26.

Department of Defense must submit its covered partnership application to National Telecommunications and Information Administration on or before Aug. 17.