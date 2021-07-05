Southern Missouri landscapes featured in new native gardens of excellence program

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The inaugural sites in the new Grow Native! Native Gardens of Excellence program showcase numerous native landscaping styles in the lower Midwest, including in Springfield, Joplin, Winona and Missouri.

All sites in this program share two attributes: each has been carefully planned and is regularly maintained.

Both of these attributes are fundamental to ensure the long-term functioning and appearance of any native planting.

The three goals of this program are to inspire and motivate the use of native plants in plantings—both formal and informal; to educate about their many benefits—ecological function, beauty, and contribution to sense of well-being; and to promote widespread use of native landscaping for aesthetic appeal and environmental benefits.

All Grow Native. Native Gardens of Excellence sites are open to the public — many are free; some charge an admission fee — consist of at least 90% native plants, excluding cultivars and nativars, and are at least three years old with an established maintenance schedule.

The Grow Native! program assists homeowners, native plant enthusiasts, land man agers, gardening groups and landscape professionals to visit the sites included in this program in person and to learn more about their maintenance from their caretakers.

Contact information is included for each site at the Native Gardens of Excellence web page, which also contains a link to a Native Gardens of Excellence nomination form: https://grownative.org/learn/gardens-of-excellence.

Grow Native! is the 21-year-old native plant marketing and education program of the Missouri Prairie Foundation, a 55-year-old prairie conservation organization and nationally accredited land trust. To learn more, visit www.moprairie.org or www.grownative.org, or call 888-843-6739.