Little Shop of Horrors starring Shaina Vencel, Stephen Velasquez set to close OAT’s 34th season

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

The 34th season at Ozark Actors Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” to close their 2021 professional main stage.

The show brings talents from New York City and St. Louis and local talents from the greater Rolla area. Leading the troupe are Shaina Vencel and Stephen Velasquez, who bring new life to this reimagined cult classic.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will also feature the vocals of a female plant to breathe new life into the piece for a contemporary audience.

Set in the 1960s, this production will feature bold sets and puppets designed by Britton Lynn, lighting design by Kevin Shaw and vivid costumes from designer Jenna Gove.

Under the musical direction of Dr. Jenna Lee Moore, audiences can look forward to hearing the show’s classic numbers such as “Somewhere That’s Green,” “Suddenly Seymour,” and the epic “Skid Row” that sets the scene for the world of characters.

Rounding out this solid group of performers is: McKynleigh Abraham of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Jeanetta Perkins, of “The Black Rep, Shakespeare Festival St. Louis,” Bryan Austermann, of “The Sound of Music, National Tour,” Diamon Lester and Lanin Thomasma.

“Little Shop of Horrors” is directed by Ozark Actors Theatre’s Artistic Consultant Blane Pressler and runs from July 29 to Aug. 8. Tickets may be purchased by phone at 573-364-9523 or online at www.ozarkactorstheatre.org.