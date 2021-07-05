Learn the basics of shotguns at July 15 Missouri Department of Conservation program

RDN REPORTS

Learning the fundamentals of shooting a shotgun and owning a shotgun is important whether you’re a hunter or a recreational shooter.

People can learn more about shooting a shotgun and taking care of it July 15 at the free Missouri Department of Conservation program “Learning to Shoot Shotguns – Beginning Level.”

This program will be from 6-8 p.m. at Missouri Department of Conservation's Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. The clinic will include classroom and hands-on shooting opportunities.

The Dalton Range is located near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61.

Topics that will be covered in the course by Missouri Department of Conservation Outdoor Education Center Specialist Ali Underwood will include shotgun safety, operation, shooting fundamentals, firearm maintenance and safe storage.

The COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this workshop.

This program is for all ages. People can register for this event at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/178559

Dalton Range staff will provide 20-gauge shotguns and ammunition or participants can bring their own unloaded gun to the program.

Participants who plan to use their own ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition in the gauge of their gun.

People who bring their own shotguns should leave all firearms -- including concealed carry handguns -- in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range.

There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

To get more information on this program or other range events, call the Andy Dalton Range at 417-742-4361 or e-mail daltonrange@mdc.mo.gov.

Staff at Missouri Department of Conservation facilities across the state are holding virtual programs.

A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.