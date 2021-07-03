Route 68 culvert pipe replacement to begin

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

As part of an ongoing improvement project taking place on various roadways in Dent and Phelps Counties, crews plan to begin drainage work on Route 68 next week.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace a culvert pipe approximately seven miles south of Route 8 in Phelps County.

This work is expected to take three full days to complete and will require Route 68 to be closed to traffic until Thursday evening. Motorists will need to find alternate routes. Signs will be in place to alert travelers of the closure. The Missouri Department of Transportation appreciates the patience of motorists.

Later this summer, crews will begin two more culvert pipe replacements on Route 68. More information will be announced before the work takes place.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.