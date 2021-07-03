Missouri S&T to receive $381K for STEM education out of $7.2 million allocated to the University of Missouri System campuses

RDN REPORTS

The Fiscal Year 2022 budget bills Gov. Mike Parson signed Thursday include $21.8 million in state funding and $12 million in federal funds for programs that will train state residents for high-demand, high-wage jobs.

The Missouri Department of Higher Education & Workforce Development and Coordinating Board for Higher Education recommended the funding through the MoExcels program, a cornerstone of the department’s long-term commitment to enable every state resident with the skills and education needed for success.

“MoExcels is unique in that it requires colleges and universities to collaborate with local employers, chambers of commerce, and civic organizations to identify regional workforce needs and develop a plan to meet those needs,” Commissioner of Higher Education Zora Mulligan said via news release. “It’s also unique because it’s a very competitive grant program, which means that only the best proposals get funded.”

Mulligan concluded, “We are grateful for Gov. Parson’s support of MoExcels, and we thank the members of the General Assembly for championing these projects.”

University of Missouri System campuses will receive $7.2 million in total.

Missouri University of Science & Technology will receive $381,000 to prepare more students to become STEM educators in school districts throughout rural Missouri.

The federal funding allocates $2.6 million to the University of Missouri-Columbia to expand the biomedical engineering curriculum, including imaging technologies and developing a clinical services engineer apprenticeship.

The University of Missouri-St. Louis will receive $1.5 million to expand its nursing program, with the University of Missouri System receiving $1.8 million to support the expansion of Missouri Online to provide opportunities to adults throughout the state.

The University of Missouri System will also secure $953,000 to expand access to non-credit professional and continuing education programs at the Missouri University of Science & Technology, the University of Missouri- Columbia, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

According to the Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, these investments are part of a record year for higher education funding in Missouri.

“All public colleges and universities will see an increase in core funding, resulting in the highest level of total funding since 2010. On a year-over-year basis, core funding will increase 13 percent from fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2022, which is the highest percent increase in two decades,” according to the department in a news release.