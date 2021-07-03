Man attacked on St. Louis street, robbed of prosthetic leg

KSDK-TV

ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for a man who knocked another man down on an east St. Louis street and robbed him of his prosthetic right leg.

The victim in Friday morning's attack and robbery was a 56-year-old man, and he suffered minor injuries to his head and hands, KSDK-TV reports. The suspect also took the man's cellphone and about $30 in cash, police said.

Police described the suspect as being in his late 20s or early 30s and thin. They said he knocked the victim down and punched and choked him on the ground before robbing him and walking away.

The area was canvassed, but no prosthetic limb was found, police said. It was described as having a green and white socket and a brown foot with a black tennis shoe.