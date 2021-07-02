Rolla Floriculture Club announces July Yard of the Month

Submitted

Rolla Floriculture Club

Rolla Floriculture Club has selected the home of William and Deborah Day, 1001 Missouri Ave., as their July Yard of the Month.

This yard has quite a bit of history. William was born in this house. The lilac bush was planted by William’s great-grandfather and father in the late 1930’s. Another heirloom plant is the grapevine in the back yard.

It came from the family farm, and was transplanted to the house 40 years ago. Every year they have lots of grapes to enjoy. This vine is believed to be a wild grape that produces a rose color jelly. They also have a teacup rose from William’s mother.

Deborah moved to Rolla from North Carolina. She has wonderful memories of helping out in her Grandmother’s multi- acre garden in Concord, North Carolina. She enjoyed tending to the flowers especially the roses.

Deborah’s grandmother taught her the importance of deadheading plants to encourage new flowers.

As you look at Deborah’s yard you can tell she really learned about keeping a neat garden. Deborah also learned from her step-mother the joys of hanging baskets.

Recently Deborah has started to plant more native plants, such as coneflowers, milkweed and phlox. These plants she has obtained from the local farmer’s market. Her hope is to attract the butterflies, birds and hummingbirds that she and William so enjoy watching.

Deborah has many potted plants in her yard. She has some hostas and stonecrop which William calls broccoli because of the shape of the flower and a Mandevilla. With William’s help she winters them over in her shed.

There are many treasures in their yard from concrete planters that an uncle made in 1960 to a brand new herb garden by the front door.

Deborah and William spend time enjoying their neat and well maintained yard.