Missouri Department of Conservation urges caution at river accesses over Fourth of July weekend

The Missouri Department of Conservation urges caution when visiting boat ramps at river accesses in central Missouri this weekend.

Recent flooding and changing conditions mean that some boat ramps may be under water, and recently emerged ramps will likely be covered in silt deposits. Additionally, many access roads have sustained significant flood damage which may make ramps altogether inaccessible.

The department urges visitors to plan ahead and check conditions before attempting to use boat ramps along the Missouri River and its major tributaries in central Missouri, including:

• Blackwater River

• Gasconade River

• Lamine River

• Maries River

• Moreau River

• Osage River

• Perche Creek

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds visitors to never drive into moving water over a roadway, and to exercise caution in use of river accesses.

The July 4th weekend is typically a busy weekend on Missouri rivers. Getting stuck on a ramp, or ending up in a hazardous situation ties up emergency resources and can block emergency access to rivers.

The Department of Conservation will post status updates on some access areas at its online at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places. However, information may quickly become outdated as river conditions change.

Visitors should check weather forecasts and river gauges, and whenever possible, check areas in-person prior to attempting access.

The department reminds visitors it is unsafe and unlawful to move or navigate around posted closure signs or barricades. MDC will complete access cleanup and repairs after floodwaters fully recede.