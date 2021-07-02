GUIDON print edition comes to an end

Brian Hill

Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — After 55 years and nearly 2,800 issues, the July 1 GUIDON is the final printed edition of Fort Leonard Wood’s newspaper.

There are many reasons for the newspaper coming to an end and the pros and cons were debated back and forth before this decision was made. The main reasons involve where the majority of our readers — the service members and their families — get their information.

It seems these days most people get news and information digitally, through social media sites and other web pages. That’s where the GUIDON is solely headed, too.

Many readers already know they can find GUIDON articles online at https://www.army.mil/paowood.

Additionally, the eGUIDON — short for electronic GUIDON — has been produced weekly for more than a year. It was started as a substitute for the print edition, when COVID-19 forced a temporary halt to printing operations last year, and is emailed out for distribution to all users across the installation.

Like the print edition, it comes out Thursdays, and provides links to local, Army and Department of Defense articles, as well as other information readers here have traditionally found in print.

Back issues of the eGUIDON can be found on Fort Leonard Wood’s website at https://home.army.mil/wood/index.php/Garrison/pao/eguidon.

The community is also encouraged to continue following Fort Leonard Wood’s official Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Flickr sites:

— www.facebook.com/fortleonardwoodmissouri

— @fortleonardwood (Twitter and Instagram)

— www.flickr.com/photos/fortleonardwood

These are the best places to find the latest and most accurate information available regarding the installation, along with a lot of fun, interesting and inspiring stories, photos and videos.

Readers may also download the Digital Garrison app, available for free in the Google Play or Apple App stores for smart phones. Set the location to Fort Leonard Wood to receive critical real-time updates regarding weather hazards and road conditions, community events or changes in hours of operation across the installation — the eGUIDON is available through the app as well.

Thank you for allowing us into your homes, offices and places of business all these years. We look forward to seeing you again soon, on the ‘digital side.’