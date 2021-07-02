Gasconade River Bridges to undergo rehabilitations beginning next week

RDN REPORTS

Two bridges located over the Gasconade River in Gasconade and Maries Counties will be undergoing rehabilitation over the next several months.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said both bridges have reached the point where rehabilitation is necessary in order to extend the life and usability of the bridges.

On Tuesday, July 6, a contractor working for the Missouri Department of Transportation will begin rehabilitating the Route 63 bridge over the Gasconade River, south of Vienna. This work is expected to take up to 80 days.

During the first week of work, crews will close one lane of Route 63 at the bridge and have flaggers guiding motorists through the work zone. Throughout the remainder of the project, all lanes of Route 63 will be open to motorists at the bridge with a reduced speed limit.

Once the Route 63 bridge has been rehabilitated, crews will begin working on the Route 50 bridge over the Gasconade River in Mount Sterling, which is expected to begin in September and could take up to 85 days to complete, according to the department.

The Maries County Route 63 bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

This work is weather permitting and could be delayed.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit modot.org/GasconadeRiverBridgeRehabs.