Coover Regional Recovery Grants support record 115 nonprofits in rural communities

Meramec Regional Community Foundation among 30 regional affiliate foundations to receive Coover funds to redistribute.

The long-running Coover Regional grant-making program for nonprofits across central and southern Missouri typically distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to about 20 agencies and school districts serving rural communities through two competitive grant rounds.

“But with the COVID-19 pandemic creating unprecedented need across the entire region, the grant-making tactic took a new approach for 2021,” according to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The partnership between the Louis L. and Julia Dorothy Coover Charitable Foundation, managed by Commerce Trust Company, and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks relied on the CFO’s network of regional affiliate foundations to distribute funds through the Coover Regional Recovery Grant Program.

Thirty of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks’ regional affiliate foundations each received $10,000 to distribute to designated agencies or through separate grant rounds.

Community Foundation of the Ozarks reported that, ultimately, 115 nonprofit agencies, school districts, faith-based organizations, and governmental entities received grants for pandemic-related needs.

Several affiliate foundations supplemented their $10,000 with additional funds, bringing the final total for the program to $311,460.

“One of the benefits of the CFO’s affiliate network is the ability of local leaders to make decisions in the best interests of their own communities,” Senior Vice President at Commerce Trust Jill Reynolds said. “Using leaders across rural Missouri to award Coover Charitable Foundation grant dollars has contributed to this partnership’s success in distributing more than $7 million since 2002.”

The 30 regional affiliate foundations that received Coover funds to redistribute are:

• Ash Grove Community Foundation

• Aurora Area Community Foundation

• Barton County Community Foundation

• Bolivar Area Community Foundation

• Bourbon Community Foundation

• Cabool Community Foundation

• Cape Area Community Foundation

• Carthage Community Foundation

• Cassville Community Foundation

• Dallas County Community Foundation

• Douglas County Community Foundation

• El Dorado Springs Community Foundation

• Eldon Community Foundation

• Finley River Community Foundation

• Community Foundation of the Hermann Area Inc.

• Houston Community Foundation

• Joplin Regional Community Foundation

• Community Foundation of the Lake

• Marshfield Area Community Foundation

• Meramec Regional Community Foundation

• Nevada-Vernon County Community Foundation

• Ozark Foothills Regional Community Foundation

• Perry County Community Foundation

• Sarcoxie Community Foundation

• Ste. Genevieve County Community Foundation

• Stockton Community Foundation

• Community Foundation of Taney County

• Truman Lake Community Foundation

• Community Foundation of West Plains Inc.

• Willard Children's Charitable Foundation

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks is a regional public charitable foundation serving 58 counties across central and southern Missouri through a network of donors, nonprofit partners and 53 regional affiliate foundations.

The Foundation reported assets of $310 million as of June 30, 2020.