Community Blood Center of the Ozarks blood drive coming to Waynesville on July 12

RDN REPORTS

rdnnews@gmail.com

All blood types are needed. Successful donors will receive a summertime T-shirt and be entered to win a grand prize package designed for outdoor fun.

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types. While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected.

On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Waynesville area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

Waynesville Medical Plaza Bloodmobile in Parking Lot, 1000 GW Lane Street, Waynesville

Monday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All participants will be entered to win a prize package full of outdoor summer fun including a gas griddle, projection television, screen, portable fire pit, and assorted family games. The prize pack is valued at over $1,200.

Successful donors will also receive a heather mint colored T-shirt that invites others to “Make S’More Memories” by donating blood.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at https://www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.