Sustainability in action – local event enables residents to recycle electronic items and tires

Special to the Rolla Daily News

TVs, tires, & dryers among items diverted from local landfills

ROLLA, MO – Brewer Science headquarters was bustling with tires, dryers, and even some fryers on June 12, 2021 as Rolla community members eagerly found a sustainable solution for their waste.

Brewer Science has been hosting an annual community collection event since 2002. Promoted as the “Electronics, Appliance, and Tire Collection,” the event organizes community partners along with Meramec Regional Planning Commission and Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District, to reduce waste going to landfills. Residents can rid their households of waste they wouldn’t otherwise know how to dispose of, such as refrigerators, televisions, and other large electronic items.

This year, the event gathered 25.9 tons of residential scrap electronics and appliances and 19.51 tons of tires. Midwest Recycling Center distributes the collected items to either be refurbished or broken down to recycle rare earth element components. The last resort is responsible destruction, which ensures contaminants in electronics, such as mercury, lead, and arsenic, never pollute our air or water.

The most frequently recycled items were microwaves and refrigerators. Other items included water heaters, AC units, washers, dryers and various cord or battery operated smaller electronic devices.

Over 300 vehicles from within the Ozark Rivers seven-county region – Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties – dropped off items at the collection on June 12th.

Brewer Science employees volunteered to help at the event, doing tasks such as off-loading heavy appliances and tires. Cameron Stover, Environmental Engineer at Brewer Science, is one of event organizers. “The annual recycling event is a great way for Brewer Science to give back to the community—and our environment. We are doing much more than providing our community members with a convenient way to rid their waste—we are diverting a significant amount of the burden placed on our landfills,” states Stover. “It’s everyone’s responsibility to do their part to reduce waste and recycle when possible. As a company, Brewer Science has several different initiatives and programs to do our part for the planet—some have even been recognized by national and international certification boards. It’s great to take our sustainable internal processes and turn them into external helping hands for our community.”

Brewer Science advocates for sustainability through multiple company initiatives, including earning the Zero Waste to Landfill GreenCircle Certification for six years straight. Additionally, Brewer Science recently became a Certified B Corporation, the very first company in the semiconductor industry to earn this international certification, which places an importance on sustainability and inclusion. You can learn more about Brewer Science’s sustainability initiatives on the Going Green page.